Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £132 ($169.25) to £126 ($161.56) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £130 ($166.69) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.88 ($153.71).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £110.96 ($142.27) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4,787.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is £111.74 and its 200-day moving average is £112.83. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,499.21 ($121.80) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($158.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.80 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,346.32%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

