Short Interest in BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Increases By 13.2%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,800 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 141,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

