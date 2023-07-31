Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declines By 13.4%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DBS Group Stock Up 2.1 %

DBSDY traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $103.00. 27,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.43. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $88.98 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBS Group Company Profile

DBSDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

