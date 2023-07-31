Short Interest in Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Rises By 25.2%

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 982,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Dollarama Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

