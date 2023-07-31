Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rises By 28.6%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 906,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $85.28. 713,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.