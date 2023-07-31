Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rises By 28.6%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 906,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
