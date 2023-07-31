Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Decreases By 31.8%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,220.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $6.25 during trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of El Puerto de Liverpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

