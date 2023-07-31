Short Interest in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Expands By 15.8%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 266,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of enVVeno Medical worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

Shares of enVVeno Medical stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 39,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,303. enVVeno Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that enVVeno Medical will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

