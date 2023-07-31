Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Rises By 53.3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTAIO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

