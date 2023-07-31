Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rises By 25.0%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geberit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.55. 2,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBERY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

