Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Expands By 50.0%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 291,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,204. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 122.59% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.95.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.