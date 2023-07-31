Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rises By 50.0%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jenoptik Stock Performance

Jenoptik stock remained flat at $22.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $34.84.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.