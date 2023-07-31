Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Expands By 44.1%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,852,100 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 1,285,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
JRVMF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 420,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,082. Jervois Global has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
Jervois Global Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jervois Global
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.