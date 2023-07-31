Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Rises By 52.1%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,800 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 489,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MESO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

