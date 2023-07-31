Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Decreases By 26.5%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,700 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 787,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 526.1 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

MIELF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 57,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi Electric has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

