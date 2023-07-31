Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Drops By 23.0%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Motorsport Games Stock Performance
Shares of MSGM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.31. 4,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,032. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 295.23% and a negative net margin of 297.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games
About Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.
