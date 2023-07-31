Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Expands By 28.3%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neoen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neoen in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Neoen Price Performance

OTCMKTS NOSPF remained flat at $38.92 during trading on Friday. Neoen has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

