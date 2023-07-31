Short Interest in Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Decreases By 19.0%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.8 days.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock remained flat at $6.36 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFRTF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

