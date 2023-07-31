Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expands By 16.0%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 227,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.57. The company had a trading volume of 465,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $409.62.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

