Short Interest in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Rises By 14.7%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.86. 3,889,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.