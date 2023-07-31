Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Expands By 18.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 1,741,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 938.9 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,904. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
