Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Declines By 20.6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zhihu by 5,480.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,795 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zhihu by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,624,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE ZH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.38.

About Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.