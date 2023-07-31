SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 180,583,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,087,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

