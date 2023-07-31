Sourceless (STR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $787.51

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $442.30 million and $787.51 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,412.59 or 0.99983200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02899936 USD and is up 10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

