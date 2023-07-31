Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BLV traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 406,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $83.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

