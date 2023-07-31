Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,724. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.9 %

KO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,202,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,919. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.