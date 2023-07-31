Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,079,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,074. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

