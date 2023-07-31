Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 996 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Shares of UPS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,606. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.