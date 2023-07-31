S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.35-$12.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.16. 2,418,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.36 and its 200-day moving average is $366.57. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

