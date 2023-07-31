SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,802 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.4% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,284. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

