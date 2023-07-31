SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.69. 2,684,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

