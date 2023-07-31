Spell Token Market Capitalization Achieves $50.46 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $50.46 million and $14.53 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

