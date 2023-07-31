STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Director Sells $1,094,100.00 in Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 1,155,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,612,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,451,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,565,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

