STAR Financial Bank Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.01. 769,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,292. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.