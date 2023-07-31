STAR Financial Bank Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

NOC traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.31. 576,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

