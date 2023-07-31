STAR Financial Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.99 on Monday, reaching $446.01. The stock had a trading volume of 787,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.70 and a 200 day moving average of $465.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

