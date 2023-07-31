STAR Financial Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

STAR Financial Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,564. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

