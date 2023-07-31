Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SRCL traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $42.80. 852,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 36.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 76.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

