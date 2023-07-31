Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,517. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.07.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

