StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of LARK opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 1,380 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,660.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $88,186. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

