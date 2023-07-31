StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 690.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 98,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

