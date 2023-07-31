StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

CBFV opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other CB Financial Services news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.