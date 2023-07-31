StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 2.0 %

Educational Development stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

