StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Down 2.0 %
Educational Development stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
