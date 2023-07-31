StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.75 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

