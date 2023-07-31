Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $32,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.97. 661,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,047. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

