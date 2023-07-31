Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.06 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,446.57 or 1.00004942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00030211 USD and is up 24.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

