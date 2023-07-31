Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stake Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,620. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAK shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

