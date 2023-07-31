Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $5.03 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,392. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.56. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.