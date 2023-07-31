Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $237.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

