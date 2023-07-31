TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

Shares of TRP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.72. 4,638,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,130. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TC Energy by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 772,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

