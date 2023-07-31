Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-$1.28 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,243. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 572.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

