Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $0.94-$1.28 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.18-$6.03 EPS.
NYSE THC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,243. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.
In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
